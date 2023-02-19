Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our People

Before finding fame on River Cottage Australia, Paul West was just another kid from Murrurundi

By Victoria Carey
February 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Before he was the TV host on River Cottage Australia, Paul West was a kid from Murrurundi. Photo supplied by Murrurundi Argus.

Television presenter and chef Paul West's son Otto likes to have a chat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.