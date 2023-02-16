The Coalition Government continues to drip feed funding for roads across the region with $2.9 million allocated for sealing work on Hunter Road at Moonan Flat.
The money comed as part of the $500 NSW Nationals' $500 million Fixing Local Roads program, which aimed to help councils repair road networks that have been decimated by extreme weather and flooding events.
Allyn River Road, Halton in Dungog Shire was also allocated $2.8 million for rehabilitation and maintenance works.
Nationals' Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said work funded will include sealing, resurfacing, road maintenance, drainage improvement and patching of local roads.
"This announcement builds on the $330 million being provided to regional councils to fix potholes and the more than $500 million being invested into our Fixing Country Roads program."
Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Fixing Local Roads was a game changer for regional communities.
"Regional NSW has been doing it tough and we know how much better roads mean to people living in the regions, so I'm especially pleased to announce this injection of much needed funds," Mr Farraway said.
"The $500 million NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program supports councils to improve routes that regional communities use every day, making journeys for locals, farmers, and freight safer, more efficient, and more reliable.
"Under the former Labor Government our roads went to wrack and ruin and councils were left to fend for themselves. The NSW Nationals in Government have built a strong economy so we can continue to invest in the infrastructure that matters, securing a brighter future for NSW."
Rounds 1 and 2 of Fixing Local Roads also received an additional $191 million from the Australian Government.
Since 2019 the Coalition Government has invested $1.8 billion in regional roads, Mr Farraway said.
