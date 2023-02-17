Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Temperatures will sore as high as 40 degrees in Scone today

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated February 18 2023 - 12:33pm, first published February 17 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Runners beat the heat in Newcastle earlier this week by exercising before the sun rose. Picture by Dave Anderson

The Hunter Valley is in for a hot weekend, with temperatures of up to 40 degrees in Upper Hunter areas including Scone and Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.