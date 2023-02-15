Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter Veterans Golf: Denman course delights golfers

By Graham Turvey
Updated February 18 2023 - 12:09am, first published February 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Newton is congratulated by President Paul Gorman on winning the Vet's Stableford event at Denman on Tuesday, February 14. Photo supplied.

Twenty golfers came to the delightfully well-maintained Denman Golf Club last Tuesday, February 14 for a stableford event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.