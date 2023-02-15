Twenty golfers came to the delightfully well-maintained Denman Golf Club last Tuesday, February 14 for a stableford event.
Thank you to Debbie and Greg Squires and the volunteers for all the work you do, and to Brian Dever and Wendy for the pies for lunch plus Brian and president/captain Paul Gorman for the shotgun start groups.
Graham Newton won the day with 37 points from Rod Upton second 35 C/B, Bruce Robinson 35 third and Mick McCormick 34 fourth. Thanks to Bob Minch for sorting the green fees etc.
Balls went to Terry Mitchell 33, Geoff Ferguson and Geoff Barton 32 and on 31 Louise Mathews, vice-captain Graham Turvey, Robert Ryan and Steve McGhie.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Brian Dever.
Nearest the Pins; Third (second shot) Terry Mitchell 5th Bruce Robinson 12th Graham Schilg 14th Mick McCormick
FUTURE GAMES
Tuesdays: on February 28, stroke and putting at Aberdeen; on March 7, stableford at Muswellbrook (please book-in with the proshop); on March 14, stableford at Denman. Hit-offs by 8.30am. $15 green fees plus $15 annual fee. New members welcome.
Please contact Paul Gorman on 0477 413 213 to book your games in the Week of Gold from March 13-17 at Muswellbrook.
