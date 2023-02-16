Players have been savouring for this moment since November and now it's finally here.
Yes, the Autumn Comp is away and a healthy crowd rocked up to watch all the action and cheer for their favourite team, partner or family member with plenty of noise being made both on and off the court.
Club President Michael Valantine gave the players a quick reminder how important it is to communicate with your opponent and your team if you are unable to make the scheduled start time.
While the hope is that most players will remain and support their team through the night, the expectation is that everyone should play and then score or referee one match so that the team responsibility is spread across all members.
Again communication and respect for each other on and off the court will see another fun and enjoyable comp for everyone. The committee is always available to answer any questions or assist anyone with the rules of the game so don't be shy and ask away.
Round 1
One might have through the Superbowl was still going with both teams on Court 1 embracing Michael's words and cheering each of their team members on in every rally.
At the end of the night, it was Hunter Medical Practice scraping home three rubbers to two against Curtis Gant Betts with HMP's Luke "start me up" McTaggart taking his time to wind up against new starter CGB Cameron "turn me loose" Charleson.
Cameron shot to an early lead taking the first set but then the sleeping giant awoke with Luke in control of the next two sets.
Cameron fought hard in the fourth, but Luke kept his nerve to sneak home 9-6 in a thrilling match. Match of the night went to HMP's Jono "clear!"
Williams and Belinda "I can do this all ... thud!" Stephens who were both desperately in need of oxygen at the end of the match. Jono had his shots on a string taking the first set but had to dig deep to scrape in 9-7 in a hard fought second set.
Praying for a quick finish, Jono put the pressure on, but Belinda wasn't going anywhere and after plenty of long rallies and lots of running and deep breaths, Belinda got the third set 9-7.
Belinda was hoping Jono would lose heart and run out of puff, but he redoubled his efforts to take the fourth set and the match 9-4 in a nailbiter.
Court two saw Edward Higgins Parkinson up against the Railway Hotel and with a match still to play the scores were locked at two rubbers a piece. EHP Anthony "kapow" Thomson and Railway's Tanya "thwack" Thompson were going hammer and tong with plenty of power hitting making it hard for the scorers to keep track of the ball.
In the end Anthony prevailed 9-6, 9-5, 9-10, 9-7 and immediately went for the towel to dry the sweat off after both players had run themselves to a standstill in a crowd pleasing match.
The Muswellbrook Royal Hotel kept their powder dry with the bye but have Curtis Gant Betts in their sights for next week.
See you on the courts.
