Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our People

Thai Pham's tennis tale: How this city-slicker won over the community of Murrurundi

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
February 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrurundi tennis talent Bart Bryce (left) shows city-slicker Thai Pham how it's done on the courts. Photo by Jess Wallace.

"If a gay Asian can survive in the country, anyone can," says former city-slicker Thai Pham. It's the personal motto he's adopted since making a tree-change to the Upper Hunter's regional town of Murrurundi last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.