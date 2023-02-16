MUSWELLBROOK ART PRIZE EXHIBITION
February 25: Muswellbrook, 6pm-7pm
Celebrate the launch of Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre's next group of exhibitions. Entry is free, with light refreshments provided. February's Exhibition Launch event will feature finalists of the 2023 Muswellbrook Art Prize.
March 4: Muswellbrook
Rock'n the Brook, Muswellbrook's first large-scale music event will be held on March 4, 2023 at Olympic Park. This free community event will feature local artists alongside headline acts James Reyne and James Blundell. Tickets are free for locals and available on Muswellbrook Shire Council's website.
SCONE LITERARY FESTIVAL
March 10-12: Scone Grammar School
Scone Literary Festival is back in 2023 with big names, big topics and new community events. Australian-born, US-based bestselling author Dominic Smith will debut his new novel, Return to Valetto, at the festival. The three-day event is packed with enticing panels, our first ever international guest speaker and free community events, plus our much-loved Bush Poets' Breakfast, a literary lunch with the CWA in Merriwa and a new event in Murrudundi with the award-winning, Magpie Distilling. For tickets, visit www.sconeliteraryfestival.com.au
March 31 - April 2: Murrurundi
Celebrating artists and artisans of the Upper Hunter, the Murrurundi Festival, The Art of the Kite is coming to Murrurundi on March 31 to April 2.
FARMERS MARKET
March 31 - April 2: Murrurundi
Murrurundi Collective Farmers and Producers Markets will be set up at the Murrurundi Festival from March 31 to April 2. The Collective's retail space in Mayne St will be closing by March 19.
April 22: Maitland Showground
The Groovin The Moo line-up has dropped for 2023 with some big names headlining the Australia-wide travelling festival. The festival is scheduled to begin in Maitland on Saturday, April 22. Head to www.gtm.net.au/ for the full line up and ticket information.
May 4 -14: Scone
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
June 9-11, 2023: Scone
Some of Australia Country Music's finest and emerging artist are gracing the stage in Scone on the June long weekend The line up includes Fanny Lumsden, Brooke McClymout, Adam Eckersley, The Bushwackers, Sunny Cowgirls, Andrew Swift and more.
