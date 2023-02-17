THE federal government is claiming Australia's military capacity could be put at risk if a development proposal for a "light art" tourist facility at Denman is approved.
A David and Goliath battle is brewing in the NSW Land and Environment Court over plans to set up an "information and education" facility featuring a museum, art gallery and visitor centre.
CWO Pty Ltd has lodged a development application to turn a disused winery in Rosemount Rd, Denman, into a tourist attraction featuring light art.
According to the company, the facility would initially attract 250 visitors a day, growing to 500, and employ 50 people, increasing to 83 within three years.
There are also possible future plans for a restaurant that would seat up to 250 people at the 236-hectare property
But the company has a battle on its hands after Muswellbrook Council initially objected to the plan, and this week was joined by the federal government concerned about the impact on a key Australian Defence Force explosives depot.
The neighbouring Myambat Explosive Ordnance Depot is classified a "major hazards facility", which stores and distributes explosives around the country for Defence.
It operates under a licence from Comcare, Australia's national health and safety authority, which stipulates exclusion zones around the depot.
The zones are determined by a 'safeguarding map' that plots areas where large groups of people or infrastructure could be at risk in the event of an explosion.
According to Defence, the site is not suitable for a tourist facility and could put the future to its explosives facility at risk.
Defence told the Land and Environment Court during a hearing last month that part of the proposed development was within a "purple safeguarding line" and not an area where "many people may congregate", or suitable for "major community amenities".
"The Commonwealth also submitted that its Comcare licence for the explosives ordinance depot may be restricted as a result of the development application being approved, adversely impacting the depot's functions and operations, which may impact on the ability of the ADF to store and distribute explosive ordnance throughout Australia," the court heard.
The matter was adjourned.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.