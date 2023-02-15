Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Singleton Rugby Club receives funding that could save a life though Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program

By Anna Wolf
February 16 2023 - 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Singleton Rugby Club was one of 129 successful applicants to receive funding to install a life-saving defibrillator as part of a statewide push to make grassroots sport safer for all, according to the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.