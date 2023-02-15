Singleton Rugby Club was one of 129 successful applicants to receive funding to install a life-saving defibrillator as part of a statewide push to make grassroots sport safer for all, according to the NSW Government.
The club received $5698 for the purchase of defibrillator units as part of the government's $500,000 Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.
Applications opened on 29 November 2022, closed on 19 December 2022 and grants were announced in February 2023.
Projects are expected to commence by February 2023 and projects must be completed August 2023.
A total of 194 applications were submitted for consideration, 129 of which were successful. The total amount awarded through Local Sport Defibrillator Program 2022/23 is $501,081, with $1,081 covered by the Office of Sport.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said 191 devices will be installed across the state, thanks to to program.
"With more than 8,500 people experiencing out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year in NSW, this program provides sports with early access to a defibrillator in the worst case scenario," Mr Henskens said.
"Since the Liberal and Nationals Government introduced this program in 2017, more than 2,000 defibrillators have been installed at sports facilities across NSW."
The grants cover the full cost of equipment under the program with several sporting organisations receiving multiple devices.
Up to $3,000 was available per device and with more people participating in sport and active recreation, these devices will ensure our sports facilities are better-equipped to respond to life-threating emergencies.
Professor Jamie Vandenberg, Co-deputy Director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, said nine out of every 10 people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital don't survive.
"We want to change that statistic so it's vital that we get as many defibrillators installed across NSW," Mr Vandenberg said.
"Every one of these new devices could prove lifesaving and help us achieve our goal."
