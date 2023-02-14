Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook South Public School welcomes four new kindergarten classes in 2023

Updated February 14 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Back: Ashton, Millie, Serrina, Adellyn, Angelica, Marcus, Ryan, AJ, Indiana, Braxton, Savanna, Max, Kyden. Third Row: Blake, Evie, Sapphyre, Trae, Rosealie, Spencer, Harper, Ellie, Jael, Ahinjita, Serenity, Charles, Sebastian, Elsie. Second Row: Lilly, Trixy, Jimmy, Tucker, Todd, Savannah-Lee, Gus, Junior, Allie, Summer, Ahrie-Grace, Evie, Shaylah, Enzo, Ava, Jaxon, Tate. Front: Zion, Jaxon, Jaxon, Noah, Braith, Laiken, Ella, Brooklyn, Harper, Nevaeh, Pippa, Bonnie, Louricah, Patrick, Vadah. Photo supplied.

Muswellbrook South Public School welcomed four new kindergarten classes to join the school community earlier this month.

