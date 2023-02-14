Hunter Valley News
Nsw Election

NSW election 2023: Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party is gunning for Upper Hunter

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate James White in Singleton on Monday launching his campaign for next month's NSW election. Picture supplied

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party has named mineworker James White to contest the key seat of Upper Hunter at next month's state election on March 25.

Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

