For local Aboriginal people living with chronic disease, having a helping hand as a guide through the health system can have a major impact on health outcomes.
Ungooroo's Integrated Team Care (ITC) Program team provide a range of clinical and non-clinical services to support people to navigate the health system.
Ungooroo Chief Executive Officer, Taasha Layer, says connecting patients with the appropriate health services can encourage greater uptake and lead to better health management.
"The Integrated Team Care program offers just that, a holistic team approach to looking after our patients. Often patients living with chronic disease have complex needs and are seeing a number of allied health professionals. Ungooroo's ITC team can help these patients with clinical and non-clinical support."
The ITC team includes an Aboriginal care coordinator who provides clinical support for patients and an Aboriginal outreach worker who can offer non-clinical support.
"Our Aboriginal care coordinator has a clinical role and works closely with our GP team and helps arrange individual patient care plans and one-on-one care coordination," explained Ms Layer.
"Our Aboriginal outreach worker plays more of a community liaison role, making people aware of the primary health services available and encouraging patients to use them. They also help with some of the practical challenges. This might include going to appointments with patients, arranging transport for their appointments and picking up medications from the pharmacist.
"They also work with patients on the administrative side of things, helping fill out forms and explain how services work, registering for Medicare and encouraging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to identify their Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander status," Ms Layer said.
The ITC Program is available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with a current chronic disease management plan.
