Never-give-up attitude resulted in a 20-16 win for Greater Northern Tigers U16s against Newcastle Maitland Knights at Aberdeen

By Geoff Newling
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 5:44pm
Singleton players in the U16s Greater Northern Tigers Nate Rothall (c), Jack Gilmore, Charlie Lennard, Riley Fitzsimmons, Hayden Davidson. Photo supplied.

GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16's came from behind twice to score a determined 20-16 win over Newcastle Maitland Knights in Saturday's (11th) Round 2 Country Championship clash at Aberdeen's McKinnon Oval.

