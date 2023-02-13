So, it begins.
The Autumn comp is ready to go with 25 eager players fighting fit and ready to bring their A-game onto the court.
Of course, some of them haven't had a game since last November so finding their A-game might take a few weeks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Those who have been attending the social hits will be looking to hit the ground running and hopefully see their opponents eating their dust but only time will tell who has the last laugh come grand final night in June.
Five new and returning players help make up the new look draw with a number of ever reliable extras happy to fill in if required as reserves making the comp as strong as ever.
Social Hit 7/2
An enthusiastic twelve players made the most of their last social hit with plenty of running and swinging trying to make contact with the extra bouncy ball in the humid conditions.
Cameron "it's only a flesh wound" Charleson shook off his slight roll on the ankle last week to prove his fitness having a good run with Graeme "swoosh" Nebauer trying to cool himself down with some extravagant swings.
Andrew "20/20" Lennox only had eyes for the ball with a solid workout against Tanya "can do it blindfolded" Thompson.
Ken "cry me a river (of sweat)" had a fierce game with Mick "steamboat" Lane with plenty more match ups to make for an entertaining night. A big thanks to Mick "Sadie"
Jones and Andrew "Hoover" Lennox for getting the courts ready for the group showing they're just as handy with a mop and a vacuum as they are with a racquet.
See you on the courts.
