The Groovin The Moo line-up has dropped for 2023 with some big names headlining the Australia-wide travelling festival including Fatboy Slim, alt-j and Amy Shark. Joining iconic producer Fatboy Slim on the trip to Australia are US rapper Skepta and Denzel Curry, Laurel, Omar Apollo, Sophie May, and R&B star bbno$. Australian indie rockers Ball Park Music join the line-up along with electropop outfit Confidence Man and festival favourites The Chats, Ocean Alley, Skeggs and more. The festival is scheduled to begin in Maitland on Saturday, April 22. Head to www.gtm.net.au/ for the full line up and ticket information.