THE ART STATION
February 18: Muswellbrook, 10am
Running the third Saturday of every month, the Art Station is a free family exploratory art activity. Be inspired by the exhibitions currently showing at the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre.
MUSWELLBROOK ART PRIZE EXHIBITION
February 25: Muswellbrook, 6pm-7pm
Celebrate the launch of Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre's next group of exhibitions. Entry is free, with light refreshments provided. February's Exhibition Launch event will feature finalists of the 2023 Muswellbrook Art Prize.
March 4: Muswellbrook
Rock'n the Brook, Muswellbrook's first large-scale music event will be held on March 4, 2023 at Olympic Park. This free community event will feature local artists alongside headline acts James Reyne and James Blundell. Tickets will be available in the new year.
MURRURUNDI FESTIVAL
March 31 - April 2: Murrurundi
Celebrating artists and artisans of the Upper Hunter, the Murrurundi Festival, The Art of the Kite is coming to Murrurundi on March 31 to April 2.
April 22: Maitland Showground
The Groovin The Moo line-up has dropped for 2023 with some big names headlining the Australia-wide travelling festival including Fatboy Slim, alt-j and Amy Shark. Joining iconic producer Fatboy Slim on the trip to Australia are US rapper Skepta and Denzel Curry, Laurel, Omar Apollo, Sophie May, and R&B star bbno$. Australian indie rockers Ball Park Music join the line-up along with electropop outfit Confidence Man and festival favourites The Chats, Ocean Alley, Skeggs and more. The festival is scheduled to begin in Maitland on Saturday, April 22. Head to www.gtm.net.au/ for the full line up and ticket information.
May 4 -14: Scone
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
June 9-11, 2023: Scone
Some of Australia Country Music's finest and emerging artist are gracing the stage in Scone on the June long weekend The line up includes Fanny Lumsden, Brooke McClymout, Adam Eckersley, The Bushwackers, Sunny Cowgirls, Andrew Swift and more.
