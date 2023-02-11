Environmental advocacy groups are ramping up pressure on federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to reject the Mt Pleasant mine expansion near Muswellbrook.
It comes after Ms Plibersek rejected Clive Palmer's central Queensland coal mine under the nation's environmental laws. The refusal was the first such determination to be made under the legislation.
The NSW Independent Planning Commission conditionally approved the Mt Pleasant expansion late last year. The project will extend the mine's life by 22 years to the end of 2048.
It is among 19 projects Ms Plibersek has committed to reviewing under Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation laws, following a request from The Environment Council of Central Queensland and Environmental Justice Australia.
The Environmental Defenders Office, representing the Denman, Aberdeen, Muswellbrook, and Scone Healthy Environment Group, is also challenging the commission's approval in the NSW Land and Environment Court.
Lock the Gate Alliance NSW coordinator Nic Clyde called on Ms Plibersek to apply the scientific principles used to reject the Queensland mine to Mt Pleasant.
"Global forces are shifting, and renewable energy is steadily replacing coal. Projects like the Mt Pleasant would tie Hunter Valley locals to the last vestiges of an outdated industry at a time when the region needs to diversify," he said.
Environment Council of Central Queensland President Christine Carlisle said the Mt Pleasant mine expansion would be responsible for more than 800 million tonnes of carbon emissions.
"The science is clear. Burning coal, gas and oil is fuelling climate breakdown, with catastrophic consequences to thousands of animals, plants and places we love.
"Until now, former environment ministers failed to account for the detrimental effect climate change will have on thousands of Matters of national environmental significance when determining the impacts fossil fuel proposals could have on the environment."
"It doesn't matter where coal is dug up and burned - the climate impacts are just as detrimental. That's why we've asked the Minister to consider the risk to thousands of living wonders from Mt Pleasant and 15 other coal and gas proposals before she makes her decision.
In giving its conditional approval for the expansion last year, the planning commission said the project would provide up to 447 direct and indirect jobs in the Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter, 643 jobs in the wider region, and 444 jobs elsewhere in NSW.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
