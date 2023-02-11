Hunter Valley News
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek urged to reject Mt Pleasant mine expansion near Muswellbrook

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 11 2023 - 12:00pm
The Independent Planning Commission approved an application to extend the mine's life by 22 years to the end of 2048. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has been urged to reject the project.

Environmental advocacy groups are ramping up pressure on federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to reject the Mt Pleasant mine expansion near Muswellbrook.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

