Upper Hunter Mining Dialogue issues a new report claiming 'progress' on a decade's worth of coal mine rehabilitation

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
February 10 2023 - 12:00pm
More Upper Hunter land rehabilitated than disturbed by mining, says new report

FOR the first time in a decade, Upper Hunter coalmines rehabilitated more ground than they disturbed in a calendar year, according to new figures produced by the Upper Hunter Mining Dialogue.

