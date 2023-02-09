Another record attendance was appreciated by the 38 players at Muswellbrook on Tuesday (7th) for the stableford event on this wonderful 18-hole course.
It was great to have Ken Thornton and Yvonne Robinson back playing, along with some new members, returning former players and visitors. Lots of laughs and fun enjoyed by all.
After the cool morning, the typical summer warmth arrived just as the players entered the club house for their great air conditioned lunch.
Christine Smith won the event with 41 points from Red Palmer second 39, Will Coward third 38 C/B, Gary Leake fourth 38, Les Cuttriss fifth 37 and on 36 Vice-Captain Graham Turvey C/B 6th and Rod Upton 7th C/B.
Balls went to Paul Constable and Mick McCormick 36, Ken Thornton and Desmond Gun 34 and Robert Ryan 33.
The Bradman's Trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Yvonne Robinson.
Nearest the Pins: 5th Terry Mitchell 8th Christine Smith 11th Graham Turvey 14th (second shot) Dave Perfrement 17th Gary Leake.
FUTURE GAMES
Tuesdays: - on Feb 14, stableford at Denman; on Feb 21, stableford at Scone (Please book-in with Ross Banks on 0488591237); on Feb 28th, stroke and putting at Aberdeen; on March 7, stableford at Muswellbrook (Medal Round) (Please book-in with the proshop.)
New members welcome. Hit offs by 8.30am.
The Annual WEEK OF GOLF begins on Monday, March 13 at Muswellbrook. Make contact with Paul Gorman on 0447 413 213 to book your participation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.