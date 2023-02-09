Hunter Valley News
Upper Hunter Vets Golf: Christine Smith wins stableford at Muswellbrook

By Graham Turvey
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:50pm
Christine Smith won the Upper Hunter Vets Stableford golf event at Muswellbrook on February 7 with 41 points. Christine is pictured with president and captain Paul Gorman. Photo supplied.

Another record attendance was appreciated by the 38 players at Muswellbrook on Tuesday (7th) for the stableford event on this wonderful 18-hole course.

