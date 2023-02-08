Hunter Valley News
STATE MATTERS with Dave Layzell | Don't forget to download your Active Kids voucher and save $100 per child

Updated February 8 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 12:56pm
IMPROVED TRAVEL ADVICE

Families are being reminded to download their new Active Kids voucher and save $100 per child on sport and recreational activities.

TWO more local councils will soon be providing real-time traffic information for motorists with the NSW Government adding further local roads to Live Traffic NSW.

