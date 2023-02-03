Hunter Valley News
Councils asked and "we listened": Government allocates more funds for road repairs

Updated February 3 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:41pm
Singleton Council warning sign on Retreat Road Wattle Ponds. Picture supplied.

More government funding for road repairs is on its way to regional councils as part of the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix more potholes, says Nationals' MP Dave Layzell.

