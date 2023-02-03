Councils asked and "we listened": Government allocates more funds for road repairs

More government funding for road repairs is on its way to regional councils as part of the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix more potholes, says Nationals' MP Dave Layzell.
An additional $280 million has been allocated to NSW regional councils, with four local councils sharing in more than $7 million to fix council owned roads, Mr Layzell said.
The funding top up came after Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway was approached by a number of regional councils seeking more help.
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November, a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," Mr Farraway said.
"We listened and managed to secure an additional $280 million for regional councils," Mr Farraway said.
Mr Layzell the local roads repair program was "about fixing the roads you use every day."
"Driving around the Upper Hunter electorate we have all seen just how bad the potholes have become.
The Regional and Local Roads Repair Program allocations are;
The funding builds on the money the NSW Nationals in Government have already provided councils through the $50 million announced late last year under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, the $500 million Fixing Local Roads program, the $543 million Fixing Country Roads program, the $500 million Fixing Country Bridges program as well as block grants.
Cash advances for emergency disaster funding have also been provided to eligible councils and have been diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads.
"Since 2019, we have invested $1.8 billion into fixing the local roads you use to make your daily life easier,' Mr Farraway said.
"I encourage councils to get the deeds signed quickly so that funding for your local and regional roads gets to you sooner for essential repairs to get underway."
