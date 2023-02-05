Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Local Land Services District Vets warn cattle producers to be on the lookout for signs of bovine anaemia caused by Theileria following last year's big wet

Updated February 6 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Theileria are protozoal parasites that are endemic in parts of Australia and are carried and transmitted by ticks. Vets are warning cattle producers to watch their herds for symptoms. Photo supplied.

Local Land Services District Veterinarians are advising cattle producers to be on the lookout for signs of bovine anaemia caused by the Theileria group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.