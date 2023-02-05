A number of big names are set to hit the stage in Maitland in April for one of the region's biggest musical events.
The Groovin The Moo line-up has dropped for 2023 with some big names headlining the Australia-wide travelling festival including Fatboy Slim, alt-j and Amy Shark.
Joining iconic producer Fatboy Slim on the trip to Australia are US rapper Skepta and Denzel Curry, Laurel, Omar Apollo, Sophie May, and R&B star bbno$.
Australian indie rockers Ball Park Music join the line-up along with electropop outfit Confidence Man and festival favourites The Chats, Ocean Alley, Skeggs and more
In this year's Triple J Hottest 100, Eliza Rose took out the No.2 spot with B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All). Then there was Ball Park Music (No.8, Stars In My Eyes), Skegss (No.19, Stranger Days), LUUDE (No. 28, Big City Life), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (No. 55, Girl Sports), as well as Teenage Dads and plenty of other Moo artists taking spots further down across the countdown.
There's also Fresh Produce artists and community programs to be announced, plus details of how you can get involved with Shoot the Moo, Film the Moo and brand new Tok the Moo competitions.
"We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023," GTM founder Steve Halpin said when dates were announced last month.
IN THE NEWS:
"We have missed you terribly and can't wait to bring back the good times around the country."
The festival is scheduled to begin in Maitland on Saturday, April 22 and will make its way to Bendigo on April 29.
The festival runs across six locations in April and May including:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Editor of Farming Small Areas.
Editor of Farming Small Areas.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.