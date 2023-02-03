Hunter Valley News
Maitland-Newcastle Catholic bishop named: Pope Francis appoints Michael Kennedy to succeed Bill Wright

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:51pm
Serving Bishop of Armidale Michael Kennedy has been named the new leader of the Maitland-Newcastle diocese by Pope Francis.

HUNTER Catholics have awoken to a new bishop at the helm after an overnight announcement from Pope Francis in Rome.

