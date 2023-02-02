Despite the clouds and light rain, some dedicated Vets were able to enjoy their stableford event at Murrurundi Golf Club on Tuesday, January 31.
Thank you to Pauline Swan and Howie Lane for opening the club house for us, to Howie for processing the golf cards and to Christine Smith for the tasty sandwiches she provided for lunch. Welcome to visitor Keith Jones.
Alan Flanagan won the event with 36 points from Howie Lane 31. Keith Jones won a ball with his 28 points. Alan Flanagan recorded a nearest the pin on the 6th/15th hole.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Graham Turvey and his bad back.
FUTURE GAMES:
Tuesdays
February 7 at Muswellbrook, stableford (book-in with the proshop please).
February 14 at Denman, stableford
February 21 at Scone, stableford (book-in with Ross Banks please);
February 28 at Aberdeen, stroke and putting.
Hit-offs in the shotgun starts by 8.30am.
New members welcome.
