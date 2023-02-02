Hunter Valley News
UHVGA Vets Golf Report: Clouds and rain no match for dedicated Vets

By Graham Turvey
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 9:00am
Alan Flanagan is congratulated by Vets vice captain Graham Turvey on winning the Vets' Stableford event at Murrurindi Golf Club on Tuesday, January 31, with 36 points. Picture supplied.

Despite the clouds and light rain, some dedicated Vets were able to enjoy their stableford event at Murrurundi Golf Club on Tuesday, January 31.

