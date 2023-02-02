The Goovin The Moo line-up has dropped for 2023 with some big names headlining the Australia-wide festival including Fatboy Slim, Alt-J and Amy Shark.
Joining iconic producer Fatboy Slim in making their way to Australia are US rapper Skepta and Denzel Curry; Laurel, Omar Apollo, Sophie May, and R&B star BBNO$.
Australian indie rockers Ball Park Music join the line-up along with electropop outfit Confidence Man and festival favourites The Chats, Ocean Alley, Skeggs, Eliza Rose, LUUDE, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and more.
In this year's Triple J Hottest 100 Eliza Rose took out the number two spot with B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All).
Also making it in the countdown was Ball Park Music (number eight, Stars In My Eyes), Skegss (number 19, Stranger Days), LUUDE (number 28, Big City Life), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (number 55, Girl Sports).
Yet to be announced are the Fresh Produce artists and community programs, plus details of how featival-goers can get involved with Shoot the Moo, Film the Moo and brand new Tok the Moo competitions.
As always, Triple J Unearthed are on the look out for one artist from each Groovin The Moo region to add to the 2023 line-up.
Past winners include SAFIA, Coda Conduct and West Thebarton.
To be eligible, artists must have their best tunes up on the Triple J Unearthed website. The competition opens at 9am on Monday, February 13, and closes at midnight on Sunday, March 12.
The festival runs across six locations in April and May including:
