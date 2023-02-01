A kilometre-wide 'green comet' is passing Earth and keen-eyed star gazers could catch a glimpse.
The comet's orbit spans thousands of years, and passed Earth most recently around 50,000 years ago potentially captivating a Neanderthal audience.
This rare sight is barely visible to the naked eye, so enthusiasts are encouraged to dust off their telescope for the interstellar green light show and to look into the northern skies.
"To see it, look in the northern skies just after sunset," The Planetary Society said on its website.
The comet will pass closest to Earth, at a distance of about 41.8 million kilometres away, in the early hours of February 2 and will be visible in Australia from February 5.
The Planetary Society recommends viewing the comet between February 9-11 for the clearest picture.
Coming from the outer reaches of the solar system, astronomers from the Zwicky Transient Facility in California first discovered the comet in early March 2022.
