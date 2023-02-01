Research has shown that preschool is where the building blocks for lifelong success are established, making it vital that we support families in accessing quality early childhood education. All NSW families will be eligible for fee relief for 3, 4 and 5-year-olds attending a community or mobile preschool, for 4 and 5-year-olds attending preschool in a long day care setting on top of their Child Care Subsidy payment, and the equivalent of five days a fortnight of affordable preschool fee relief for all children in Department of Education preschools.