Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

War of words as coal companies, unions and business chamber argue over Albanese coal price cap and Perrottet government coal reservation policy

Updated January 31 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole, right, with umbrella, at the Port of Newcastle yesterday. Mr Poole told media of a meeting with coal companies and the NSW Minerals Council that was held later in the day. He is pictured here with Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper to hils left, and Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell, beside Mr Piper. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE NSW government, the NSW Minerals Council and mining companies met on Monday (30th) afternoon to discuss the government's domestic coal reservation policy, which has led BHP to warn of a possible early closure of its Mount Arthur mine at Muswellbrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.