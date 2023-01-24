Hunter Valley News
STATE MATTERS WITH DAVE LAYZELL | BHP's Benefiting My Community Program offering grants of up to $10,000

Updated January 25 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:54am
Dave Layzell is the Member for Upper Hunter. File picture

A FRESH round of public input has been requested after Daracon submitted new information regarding its amended development application for the Martins Creek Quarry Extension Project.

