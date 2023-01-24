5 upgrades to boost your home's energy efficiency

Picture by Shutterstock

As energy costs continue to rise, it's crucial to focus on making your home more energy-efficient. Doing so can help you save money on your energy bills.



Besides, you can also reduce your negative environmental impact. Making a few upgrades in your home can help you achieve this.

The upgrades below can be your first step to a more energy-efficient home.

1. Heating and cooling system

You can reduce your energy consumption by installing energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Remember the time your HVAC technician may have described how inverter air conditioning works?



If you want higher energy efficiency in your home, this could be the time to have an inverter air conditioning (AC) system. An inverter AC system uses less energy in the long run. Thus, you can achieve your objective.

If you're getting a new HVAC system, it will help to consider its energy rating. One of the most commonly used rating systems is the seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER).



This rating lets you know the system's cooling output with its energy consumption. The higher the SEER rating, the more efficient the system and the higher your energy savings.

Apart from the SEER rating, it would also help to look for energy star-certified HVAC systems. Such systems are independently certified to be more energy-efficient than standard models.

2. Smart thermostat

Equipping your home with smart devices and appliances can also help make it an energy-efficient building. One such device is a smart thermostat. It can automatically adjust the temperatures in your home based on your schedule and preferences.



You can also control your thermostat from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Therefore, you can easily program it to turn off when you're away from home and turn it on again when you're about to return.

Smart thermostats also come with features that can help you monitor and track your energy consumption. Thus, it can help you identify patterns and areas where you can make necessary changes to save energy.



In addition, you can set geofencing capabilities and temperature preferences.



Overall, installing a smart thermostat can be a simple and effective way to improve your home's energy efficiency.

Picture by Shutterstock

3. Insulation

Insulating various areas of your home can help keep it warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Thus, you can reduce the need for heating or cooling. You can add or upgrade insulation in your attic and walls. Doing so helps put an extra barrier against the weather elements.

There are several insulation types you can choose from. Each type has its own set of benefits. One of the most popular insulation materials is fiberglass. It's inexpensive and easy to install. You can also opt for spray foam, cellulose, or a radiant barrier. Overall, the type of insulation you choose can vary for many reasons. But in the end, they all help reduce your home's energy consumption.

4. Windows

Old and drafty windows can easily let in drafts or allow heat to escape. As a result, your heating and cooling system will work more to keep your home at comfortable temperatures.



That means increased energy bills for you. Therefore, replacing such windows with high-energy efficient ones might be better. Alternatively, you can install weather stripping on the windows and doors to prevent drafts.



Another option is installing storm windows over your existing ones for added insulation.

5. Lighting

Your lighting system may not seem like an energy-consuming area. But, over time, it can significantly increase your energy bill.



Therefore, it would help if you also looked at your lighting when trying to boost your home's energy efficiency. One crucial step is to check the light bulbs you use.

You can expect higher energy consumption if you use incandescent light bulbs in your home. Therefore, consider changing your light bulbs to light-emitting diodes (LEDs) or compact fluorescent light (CFL).



Both these bulbs use less energy, produce less heat, and have a more natural colour temperature than incandescent bulbs.

Installing motion sensors or timers for outdoor lights is also an option you can implement. Doing so can ensure the lights turn on only when you need them. Upgrading your lighting system to these more energy-efficient options can help you save money on your energy bills.

Conclusion

You can make many upgrades to boost your home's energy efficiency. Apart from the above options, you can also consider using tankless or solar water heaters.



Explore all these options and make your home energy-efficient and comfortable without breaking the bank.

