Muswellbrook Squash Club Report: Players brave heat on and off court

By Adrian Barwick
January 25 2023 - 7:00am
Social Players from last week in action Bruce Webber, Adrian Barwick, Luke McTaggart, Mick Jones, Mick Lane and Stephen Wylie (from his junior days in 1977).

Entries are currently being taken for the Autumn Comp with several new players already showing interest.

