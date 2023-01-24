Entries are currently being taken for the Autumn Comp with several new players already showing interest.
Players will also be keen to be put through their paces at grading as well as the social hit over the next few weeks.
Entries close on February 7, with the competition beginning on Tuesday, February 14. Once the comp gets underway there'll be plenty of events coming up with the Roy Frost Tournament celebrating its 55th year on the March 24-25 weekend along with the club's AGM also in March at the Denman Squash Courts.
Muswellbrook will be hosting this year's Roy Frost at Port Macquarie and their team of ten players will be taking on last year's winners Port Macquarie, Belmont, Central Coast, Taree and Tamworth. For now, the Tuesday night social hits will continue from 6pm each week with everybody welcome, young and old, no experience necessary. Racquets are available on the night for new players and it's a great time to come and have a hit to see for yourself what a fun game squash can be.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Social Hit 17/1
While the heat may have put some players off, the hardy six regulars helped themselves to plenty of court time to build up the leg muscles with the Autumn Comp just a few weeks away.
Adrian "tie me kangaroo down" Barwick was hopping around the court while Luke "tan his hide" McTaggart moved in for the kill shot whenever the ball came his way.
Stephen "happy thoughts" Wylie kept telling his body to keep moving while Mick "who's next" Lane was keen to stay on the court as long as possible to scare off the opposition.
Bruce "blastoff" Webber launched himself into his games while Mick "abort" Jones blamed the court for being unable to reach the ball. (Though the other five players had no such issue).
At the end of the night there was plenty of socialising and toasted sandwiches to keep the players satisfied ready to do it all again next week.
See you on the courts.
