Muswellbrook will be hosting this year's Roy Frost at Port Macquarie and their team of ten players will be taking on last year's winners Port Macquarie, Belmont, Central Coast, Taree and Tamworth. For now, the Tuesday night social hits will continue from 6pm each week with everybody welcome, young and old, no experience necessary. Racquets are available on the night for new players and it's a great time to come and have a hit to see for yourself what a fun game squash can be.