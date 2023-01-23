Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Singleton bypass residents say new Valuer General's annual land valuations at odds with its 'lowball' valuations for compulsory acquisition

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
January 24 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McNamara, Elaine Brown and Maurice Butler at the Putty Road farm run by Mr McNamara and his father, Mick. They say 'low' Valuer General offers for their land are at odds with the 'very strong' land value increases in this week's annual VG's valuations. Picture by Marina Neil

SINGLETON residents say "lowball" prices being offered for land being resumed for the Singleton bypass are at odds with the "very strong" growth in Hunter Valley property prices reported this week by the NSW Valuer General.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.