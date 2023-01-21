$70 million to repair flood-damaged community assets

An extra $70 million is now available to help repair community infrastructure damaged by the floods in February and June last year.
Councils can apply for funding to repair parks, playgrounds, walkways, places of cultural heritage, and other community assets like libraries, pedestrian bridges and community-based preschools under the Community Assets Program
The program, jointly funded by the federal and NSW governments, will target local government areas including Central Coast, Cessnock, Muswellbrook and Singleton.
"The floods last year were significant, and nearly a year on, we understand there is still work to be done to fully restore communities to the way they were before," Acting Federal Minister for Emergency Management Catherine King said.
"Parks and playgrounds in particular are often important community hubs that bring people together."
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the funding would help councils restore some of the community infrastructure that remained damaged by flooding in 2022.
"The Community Assets Program is not just building back for now - we're building back better for the future by improving the resilience of these essential assets," he said.
The package, part of more than $3.5 billion committed to support communities affected by floods in 2022, builds on the state government's response to the Independent Flood Inquiry.
Applications for the Community Asset Program will open Friday, January 20.
Meanwhile, Branxton's town centre is poised to undergo a major upgrade as a result of $626,337 in funding from the state government's Resources for Regions program.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
