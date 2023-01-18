Hunter Valley News
Hunter Valley Airshow receives $193,458 funding from regional events acceleration fund

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 19 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:41am
Stunt pilot Paul Bennet doing a low-flying move past a Mustang plane. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers MMH.

This year's Hunter Valley Air Show has received a $193,458 boost from the state government's regional events acceleration fund.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

