Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell says he can hold the seat despite redistribution

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Layzell and Nationals Leader Paul Toole at Cessnock Airport on Tuesday.

Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell believes he can hold his seat at the March election, despite a redistribution that has seen it become the state's third most marginal electorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.