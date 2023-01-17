Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell believes he can hold his seat at the March election, despite a redistribution that has seen it become the state's third most marginal electorate.
The redistribution has resulted in the party's heartland around the Liverpool Plains exchanged for the relatively urban areas of Lorn and Bolwarra, Largs and Branxton
Mr Layzell was elected in the May 2021 byelection with a 5.8-point margin. That has now been reduced to notional advantage of 0.5 percentage points.
"There's no doubt that it (the redistribution) has made it more difficult for me," he said on Tuesday.
Despite that, he said he felt confident of holding the seat 10 weeks out from the election.
"My strategy as the MP has been about creating relationships with the community. Now it's about going around to those groups and reinforcing what I have done to date and what I am capable of doing in the future," he said.
In addition to an reinvigorated Labor campaign, Mr Layzell said he expected a strong showing from independents focused on issues related to climate and energy sustainability.
"The reason why the independents have been able to exaggerate some of those issues is because they are important to people in our area. The transition that the entire nation is talking about, is on the ground in this electorate," he said.
"I have got plans going forward and the state (government) has good plans going forward. It's about making sure that people know what our plan is going into the future."
He said the region's ongoing campaign for a greater share of coal royalties was a "battle that will never be won, but one that we have to keep fighting.There's always a fight to make sure we get a better share of those royalties that are produced in our area and goes into the state coffers," he said.
He cited of the Resources for Regions and Royalties for Rejuvenation programs as examples of initiatives specially created to benefit mining regions.
"Those sorts of programs that focus on regional areas make sure that we get a better proportion of the funds that are heading back into Macquarie Street," he said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.