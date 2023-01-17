Singleton home to mysterious $4.8 million lottery winner

HOW does $20,000 a month for 20 years sound?
It's the enviable future for a Singleton shopper who won the Set for Life lottery draw on Monday night.
The winner's $4.8 million windfall will be doled out slowly after their ticket purchased at Singleton Mall Newsagency hit the big time.
The Hunter player was the only division one winner in Monday night's draw.
Lottery officials said the winner had chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private.
The Lott spokeswoman Anna Hobdell said most winners use their prizes to buy a dream home, help family members or enjoy a holiday.
"While we don't know how they'll celebrate their extraordinary prize, there's no doubt their head was spinning when they realised, they'd receive $20,000 a month for the next 20 years," she said.
"However our winner chooses to use their prize, we hope they enjoy their winning feeling as long as they can."
Monday night's winning numbers were 23, 32, 16, 22, 19, 17 and 33, while the supplementary numbers were 26 and 37.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.