Young people in Singleton will have even more opportunities to play sport and gain extra support to develop valuable life skills thanks to a $156,090 state government grant.
The grant from the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund will support Singleton PCYC to continue to deliver and expand its popular Friday Afternoon Fun Disability Sport and Support Program.
PCYC Singleton club manager David Andrews said he has seen first-hand the "profound effect" the program has had on young people.
"It has helped them build resilience and confidence which has improved their mental health and wellbeing and the young people develop a great sense of community spirit and connection, while getting fit and having fun," Mr Andrews said.
Paul Toole, the deputy premier and Minister for Police and Regional NSW, stopped by Singleton PCYC on Tuesday, January 17 to deliver the grant news.
"We are investing in the next generation of locals, so I'm proud this grant will deliver fit-for-purpose, modified sports equipment so that every child can have greater access to accessible sport and fitness activities," Mr Toole said.
"PCYC is also expanding its offerings to include job readiness training, youth-led community events, holiday programs and workshops, as well as bringing in specialist educators and mentors to talk to young people."
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the Stronger Country Communities Fund had been a "game changer in the Singleton area", having delivered cash for a number of projects such as the upgrades to the towns swimming pool and rugby club.
"Singleton PCYC has a proud 55-year history of delivering activities for the local community and we understand the vital role that these inclusive and accessible groups play in creating connection and building skills and wellbeing for local youth," he added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.