In every state besides NSW, WA and TAS, drivers can be fined for leaving car doors unlocked and windows not secured.

It is illegal in all states to drive with a dog on your lap.

In NSW, it's illegal to splash pedestrians at a bus stop.

It is illegal in all states to drive too slowly, because slow drivers "unreasonably obstruct drivers or pedestrians."

Tailgating is illegal in all states, however laws over the measure of gaps between cars vary from state to state.



In all states, it's illegal to have any body part outside of the car at any time while driving. Waving included.

Drivers in NSW, QLD, VIC, WA and SA can be fined for stopping too close or parking next to a post box or fire hydrant.

It's illegal to honk in all states unless warning drivers of approaching vehicles, getting animals off the road or as part of an anti-theft or alcohol interlock device.