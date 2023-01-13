Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Hundreds of kilometres of clean transmission infrastructure will be built across the Hunter

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hooking up the Hunter's clean energy grid

Thousands of kilometres of new transmission infrastructure will be built across the Hunter within the next decade to connect dozens of new clean energy projects to the electricity grid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.