A free outdoor cinema will headline Singleton's two day Australia Day festivities.
Twilight will be held in Townhead Park on Wednesday, January 25.
The Australia Day eve event will include a host of entertainment such as live music, roving entertainment, food trucks, slip and slide, reptile display, jumping castles, giant outdoor games, face painting and sensory area from 6.30pm.
Showing on the big screen will be 2022 American computer-animated heist comedy film Bad Guys.
The fun will continue on Australia Day, Thursday, January 26, with a barbecue breakfast and awards ceremony at Singleton Civic Centre from 8am.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said the Australia Day eve event was a great way to kick off the festive spirit while revelling in all that is great about being Australian.
"After having to cancel last year's event due to COVID-19, we're really excited to see Twilight return in 2023 with a jam-packed program of free family-friendly entertainment in the newly completed Townhead Park precinct," she said.
"Twilight is the perfect celebration of what it is to be an Australian, and what better way than to kick back and enjoy a summer sunset with family and friends.
"Roll out your picnic blanket on the green and enjoy the food trucks and plenty of free family fun - activities like jumping castles, face painting and the reptile show will keep the kids entertained, and the outdoor cinema under the stars will be the perfect way to cap off festivities as the sun goes down."
Singleton's official Australia Day proceedings, including the address by special guest Dr Emma Beckett, the announcement of the Singleton Citizen and Young Achiever of the Year and citizenship ceremony will be held on Australia Day at the Singleton Civic Centre.
Dr Beckett is a PhD qualified food and nutrition scientist and a senior lecturer at the University of Newcastle. Her passion is share food and nutrition science knowledge, plus wear fun and colourful food-related fashion pieces.
The traditional Australia Day barbecue breakfast for a gold coin donation will kick off at the Civic Centre at 8am, and will be followed by the official ceremony at 9am.
"Australia Day is a really important event on our calendar where we get to recognise the people who make our community better, and to celebrate what makes Singleton the best place to live, work and visit," Cr Moore said.
"I am also very excited to be welcoming 15 new Australian citizens at our official ceremony - it's a very special day for our newest residents and their families, and it's always such a pleasure to share in their joy.
"It's a great program for people of all ages to come together to mark what we all have in common as Australians, and I encourage as many people as possible to be part of it."
Singleton's 2022 Citizen of the Year was Wonnarua elder Uncle Warren Taggart.
His particular passion is the preservation of Wonnarua culture and educating people about that rich history.
The Young Achiever of the Year was Liam Byrne, a student of St Catherine's Catholic College and an active community volunteer.
