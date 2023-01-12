Hunter Valley News
Endangered Australian quolls given a second chance at survival in the Hunter

By Miklos Bolza
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:13pm, first published January 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Ten endangered eastern quolls have been released into a NSW nature reserve. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

In a "globally significant moment" which gives a near-extinct species a second lease at survival, 10 eastern quolls have been released into a nature reserve at Barrington.

