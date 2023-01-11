Hunter Valley News
Six new breast care nurses for Hunter New England Health District under NSW Labor election proposal

January 12 2023 - 9:00am
Labor leader Chris Minns announced Saturday his party would commit $19.5 million over three years to fund 29 more breast cancer nurses if it wins the NSW election in March.

An additional six McGrath Breast Care Nurses would be employed in the Hunter New England Local Health District under a proposal by NSW Labor.

