THE hunt is on for Newcastle's own Billy Elliott.
Newcastle arts organisations The Very Popular Theatre Company and the National College of Dance will collaborate on a production of the popular stage show, due for the Civic Theatre later this year.
No roles in the production have been pre-cast, and producers are urging anyone "of all ethnicities and gender" to apply for the starring parts including Billy himself, Michael, Debbie, Mrs Wilkinson, Billy's dad, Billy's brother and the entire ensemble.
"Billy Elliot is known for its mind-blowing dance sequences and the fact that our young cast members will get to work with Brett Morgan, Jake Burden and the team at the National College of Dance is incredible," producer Daniel Stoddart said.
"This is a very exciting opportunity and we are so proud to be collaborating with another Hunter based arts organisation to ensure the highest quality entertainment continues to be created right here in our region."
The production will be staged at the Civic Theatre Newcastle in October 2023.
For more information or to fill out the audition form visit www.verypopulartheatreco.com.au/auditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.