Golden Highway closed in both directions following fatal Sandy Hollow collision

Updated January 9 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:15pm
Golden Highway closed as police investigate fatal Sandy Hollow collision

A police investigation is underway following a fatal crash in the Hunter Valley on Monday morning.

