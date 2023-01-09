Golden Highway closed as police investigate fatal Sandy Hollow collision

A police investigation is underway following a fatal crash in the Hunter Valley on Monday morning.
About 7.50am on January 9, emergency services were called to the Golden Highway at Sandy Hollow, west of Denman, on reports that truck and car had collided.
Police said NSW Ambulance paramedics performed first aid to the driver of the car, however, she died at the scene.
The woman is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 20s.
The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being transported to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing.
Hunter Valley Police District officers have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
The Golden Highway just past Reedy Creek Road remained closed in both directions about 12pm on Monday.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and consider an alternative route.
Diversions in place include:
For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
