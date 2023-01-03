Hunter Valley News
UHVGA Vet's Golf Report: Warm start to year for Upper Hunter Vet golfers as 2023 program kicks off in Muswellbrook

By Graham Turvey
Updated January 4 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
Paul Constable is congratulated by Vets Golf president Paul Gorman for winning their first event of 2023 with 40 Stableford points on a count back from Graham Huggins at Muswellbrook on January 3.

Happy New Year to all from the UHVGA Vets as they started their 2023 program with a stableford event at Muswellbrook on Tuesday, January 3 with 28 players under very warm conditions.

