Happy New Year to all from the UHVGA Vets as they started their 2023 program with a stableford event at Muswellbrook on Tuesday, January 3 with 28 players under very warm conditions.
Welcome to new member Graham Schlig from Albury/Wodonga, now a member at Denman.
Thank you to president Paul Gorman for the shotgun start draw and to Beryl for lunch shouted by treasurer Bob Minch.
The winner was (no surprise) Paul Constable with 40 points on countback from Graham Huggins.
Paul Foy, 39, was third, Christine Smith, 37. fourth and Gary Leake, 36 C/B, fifth.
Balls went to Gary Morley 36, Dave Kerr, Christine Constable and Graham Turvey, 35, Michael McCormick, 34, and on 33, Graham Schlig and Terry Mitchell.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley, was won by Donald Haase.
Nearest the Pins: 5th Bruce Robinson, 8th Garry Carter, 11th Russell Jukes,14th (2nd shot) Ross Banks and 17th Lyn Banks
Future Games:
New members welcome. Green fees $15.
