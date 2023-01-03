It was a lovely day for golf at Scone on Saturday, December 31 although the breeze made play more difficult in the afternoon.
Forty one golfers played their last competition game for the year in the 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Club Captains Ross and Lyn Banks.
The clear winner was Robert Ryan who had a fine round for 40 points.
Neil Clydsdale won the second prize with 37 points whilst Bruce Lambert and Jim Elder took home the third and fourth prizes when they both had 36 points. They held off four other players on countbacks.
The NTP's went to Steve Morse on the 4th at 1.34 metres, Justin Smart on the 8th at 1.98 metres, June Jukes on the 13th at 2.25 metres and Warren Styles on the 17th at 3.57 metres.
The ball winners were Robert Ryan 40, Neil Clydsdale 37, Bruce Lambert, Jim Elder, June Jukes, Daryl Dutton, George Campbell, Scott Bourke 36, Charlie Manning, Charlie Wintle, Yvonne Palmer, Phil McGuirk 35, Russell Jukes, Wes Boyd, Tony O'Neill and Mac Dawson 34 points on a countback from David Druce.
The weekly Medley Stableford had thirteen players during the festive week concluding on Friday, December 30.
The winner was Scott Bourke who had 37 points.
Balls were won by him and Will Druitt, Charlie Wintle, Tim Smith 36, Mick Alsleben 34, Brad Baker and Jono Keep 33 points.
The lady golfers will return on Thursday, January 5 for an 18 Hole Stableford.
The weekly Medley Stableford competition will only be available on Wednesday and Friday due to the New Year holidays and on Saturday, January 7 the first of the Monthly Mugs for the year will be played sponsored by the scone RSL Group.
Happy golfing to all the Scone members and visitors in 2023.
