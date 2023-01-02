Hunter Valley News
University of Newcastle researchers seeking pescatarians to be part of Australian first study

January 3 2023 - 9:00am
University of Newcastle researchers are investigating the potential health benefits of following plant-based diets.

If your diet is made up exclusively of seafood then University of Newcastle researchers want to hear from you.

