Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Scone Golf Club: Golfers battle NYE breeze to squeeze one last competition into 2022

By Lyn Banks
Updated January 2 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Wilson and George Campbell on the Scone Golf Course on December 31, 2022.

It was a lovely day for golf at Scone on Saturday, December 31 although the breeze made play more difficult in the afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.