Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Grampians Health warns on dangers of making do-it-yourself insect repellents

January 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health warning: steer clear of do-it-yourself mosquito repellents

The recent ambush of mosquito activity shows no sign of slowing down and has health professionals concerned on two fronts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.