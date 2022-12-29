Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Warning to check on hay stacks as hot weather sees grass fires take off

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 29 2022 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers have been urged to check their hay stacks. File picture

Firefighters have urged farmers across the region to carefully manage their hay stacks as flooding rains are replaced by hot days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.